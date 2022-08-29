ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $227.15 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.03.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

