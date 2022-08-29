ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $82.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

