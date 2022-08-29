ProShare Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,006,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,561,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $107.65 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.