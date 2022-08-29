ProShare Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 407.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SSNC opened at $57.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.
In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
