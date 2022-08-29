ProShare Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 407.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.