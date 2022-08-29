ProShare Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CONMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in CONMED by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Down 4.6 %

CONMED stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.