ProShare Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,923 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

SFM stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.