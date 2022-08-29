ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after acquiring an additional 498,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 309,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 401,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 241,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

