ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $165.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.97 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

