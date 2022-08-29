ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,448 shares of company stock worth $10,938,204 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

