ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,416 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

ARVN opened at $44.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.