ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,767 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCM. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

RCM stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,056 shares of company stock worth $11,267,189 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

