ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.41. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

