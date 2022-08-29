Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG opened at $30.38 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

