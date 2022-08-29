Raymond James & Associates Acquires 32,105 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Rocky Brands worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

RCKY opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $195.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James L. Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,201.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

