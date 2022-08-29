Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

