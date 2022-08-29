Raymond James & Associates Buys 186,027 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alight were worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alight by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Alight by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Down 0.6 %

ALIT stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alight Company Profile

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

