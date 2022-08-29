Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 220.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

