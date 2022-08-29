Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEAK stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
