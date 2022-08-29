Raymond James & Associates Has $15.70 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $184.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

