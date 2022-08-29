Raymond James & Associates Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

