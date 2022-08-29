Raymond James & Associates Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entegris were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Entegris by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $100.11 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

