Raymond James & Associates Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $39,192,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after buying an additional 346,444 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 781,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,747,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

