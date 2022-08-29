Raymond James & Associates Has $16.69 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,765 shares of company stock worth $3,023,465 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $108.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

