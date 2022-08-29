Raymond James & Associates Has $17.37 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 41,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 281,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 3.8 %

OTIS stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

