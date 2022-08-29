Raymond James & Associates Has $17.61 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $221.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.18. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.