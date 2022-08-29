Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 10.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $7,853,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

BXP stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.49 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.