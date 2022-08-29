Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 234.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $781,449. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

