Raymond James & Associates Invests $16.26 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $184,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $29,245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $15,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,351 shares of company stock worth $5,841,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

