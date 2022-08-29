Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

About EastGroup Properties

Shares of EGP stock opened at $168.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

