Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $91.80 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.