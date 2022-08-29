Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $52.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

