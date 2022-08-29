Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,018 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

