Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,786,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock opened at $172.49 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $152.74 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.33.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.