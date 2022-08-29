Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,482 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

