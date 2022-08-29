Raymond James & Associates Purchases 84,284 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $26.76 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

