Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Olin were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Insider Activity

Olin Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

