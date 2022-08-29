Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

