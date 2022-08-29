Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 281,869 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hillenbrand Stock Down 4.2 %

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HI opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

