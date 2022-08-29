Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,094 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.5 %

SWKS stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

