Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,868 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at GoDaddy
In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,361. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Price Performance
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Featured Stories
