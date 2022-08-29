Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,868 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,361. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.