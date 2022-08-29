Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,805 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

