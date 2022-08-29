Raymond James & Associates Sells 252,932 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

