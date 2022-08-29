Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,532 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.97 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

