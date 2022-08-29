Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

