Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $80.43 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

