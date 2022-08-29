Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,358 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EHC opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.