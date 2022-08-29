Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Down 3.7 %

AME opened at $122.66 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

