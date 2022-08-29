Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 50,604 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.