Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 66,689 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,388,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

