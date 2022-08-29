Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 704 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $61.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $73.03.

